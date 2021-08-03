Operating under the influence leads to a single-car crash on U.S. 41

NEGAUNEE, Mich (WJMN) – The Marquette Sheriff’s office was dispatched to a one-car personal injury crash on U.S. 41 West near Heritage Drive, in Negaunee Township.

A red 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt, driven by a 32-year-old Michigan male, was traveling westbound on U.S. 41 West near Heritage Drive, in Negaunee Township, when the driver lost consciousness due to huffing nitrous oxide while driving. While unconscious, the driver lost control of the vehicle, which led to the vehicle crossing into the median, colliding with a fixed yield sign, and driving into eastbound U.S. 41 traffic. The driver then awoke and swerved back into the median where it came to a stop. The vehicle sustained front-end damage to the headlights and bumper.

There were three passengers inside of the vehicle, all of which had to be extricated. In the front seat was a 27-year-old Michigan female who sustained non-life-threatening injuries. In the backseat was a 10-year old Michigan female, and an 8-year-old male, both of which sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The male driver sustained non-life-threatening injures, and was arrested for operating under the influence of drugs amongst other charges,

The driver and all passengers were transported to UP Health Systems Marquette Hospital for non-life-threatening injures.

The crash remains under investigation.