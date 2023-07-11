LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – An Ontonagon man will remain in jail for the time being after Attorney General Dana Nessel filed a stay of enforcement on his parole.

According to a release from the Attorney General’s office, the Ontonagon County Circuit Court acted on the AG’s request, preventing Paul Gauthier’s release from the Saginaw Correctional Facility, which was scheduled for July 12, 2023.

Along with the stay of parole, an emergency application for leave was requested to appeal in opposition to the parole of Gauthier. He will remain in prison while the court considers the application for leave to appeal.

Gauthier is serving a sentence of 15 to 30 years for Assault with Intent to Commit Murder.

According to the Attorney General’s office, Paul Gauthier tried to kill his significant other by strangling and smothering her. He was convicted by a jury in 2009.

The Attorney General contends, in her emergency application, that Gauthier remains unremorseful and a danger to the public, and that the Parole Board failed in their duties and abused their discretion by approving his parole.

“Gauthier continues to minimize his conduct and is essentially the same person who entered prison in 2009,” reads the court filing from the Attorney General. “Most disturbing is that the decision to parole Gauthier places the victim in this case – and the community at large (particularly its female population) – at great risk of harm, both emotionally and physically.”