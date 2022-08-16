MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette Police Department is looking for help identifying two people suspected of damaging the Phil Niemisto statue in downtown Marquette.





Police ask that you send a send a private message on social media or call (906) 228-0400. It’s not clear when the vandalism happened.

Local 3 will update as we learn more.

The statue is the creation of Earl Senchuck.

This isn’t the first time the statue has been vandalized. Between the extreme temperatures of winter, repeated instances of vandalism, and other natural wear, the statue of Phil Niemisto had to go away for some repairs. The statue was removed in the Fall of 2019 and came back in 2020.

The state is a tribute to longtime downtown Marquette fixture Phil Niemisto who passed away in 2018.