NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) — Two people have been arraigned following what police say was an exchange of gunfire during an attempted break-in over the weekend.

35-year-old Joshua Rhodes was arraigned on Monday, charged with four offenses; assault with intent to murder, 1st degree home invasion, and two counts of felony firearm. His bond amount was set to $950,000 for all counts. He pleaded not guilty at Monday’s hearing.

33-year-old Adrienne Rhodes was also arraigned Monday on charges of 1st degree home invasion and carrying a concealed weapon. Her bond was set to $1,050 and also pleaded not guilty.

Early in the morning on Sept. 16, officers responded to a call about gunshots heard in a home of a 60-year-old woman. Before they arrived, officers say the woman noticed a man trying to break in to her house, at which point the man shot at her. The homeowner shot one bullet back, but no one was hit in the encounter.

After that, the woman called 911. When police arrived a short time later, the suspect was found in the basement and arrested. A 33-year-old woman was also arrested in connection to the incident. local 3 is working to learn how she was involved in the incident.