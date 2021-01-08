Police: 2 men, 1 woman found fatally shot in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — Three people have been found fatally shot on Detroit’s westside.
The bodies of a man and a woman were discovered about 2:30 a.m. Friday in the 4000 block of West Boston Boulevard.
Detroit police said the body of a second man was found nearby.
Their identities had not been determined Friday morning. The slayings were under investigation.
Detroit ended 2020 with 327 homicides, up more than 50 from the year before.
