NIAGARA, Wisc. (WJMN) – Almost 35 years ago on November 24, 1987, the body of 32-year-old David Hunner was found in the Town of Niagara, Marinette County, Wisconsin. It was learned that Hunner was the victim of a homicide.

According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s office, it is believed that Hunner was killed at his makeshift camp in the Marinette County forest. Hunner, from Green Bay, WI was last seen alive on November 14, 1987.

This homicide investigation is not yet resolved. The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information relating to the homicide. If you have information relating to this case, you can call the tip line at 715-732-7310 or Marinette County Crimestoppers at 800-427-5857 or go to mmcrimestoppers.com.