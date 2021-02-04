Police chase started in Wisconsin ends in Iron Mountain, 28-year-old man arrested

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
PoliceChase_1493992712334.jpg

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (Radio Results Network) — A late-night police chase that started in Florence, Wisconsin, ended in Iron Mountain Wednesday morning after the suspect barricaded himself in a home and lied about holding a child hostage inside.

The Dickinson and Florence County Sheriffs said in a joint press release that the “felony pursuit” incident started on US-2 in Florence at about 10:30 p.m.

Moments later, the Dickinson County sheriff’s department put “stop sticks” at the state line, and the suspect hit them and also crashed into a sheriff’s vehicle, heavily damaging it.

The suspect kept going, on just two tires, and went into a home at 511 Fifth Street in Iron Mountain.

After saying that he had a kid inside with him, the Dickinson County Critical Incident Response Team was activated to negotiate, and the 28-year-old Michigan resident was arrested at about 1:30 in the morning without further incident.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

SISU

Virtual tour of the Upper Peninsula

Trending Stories