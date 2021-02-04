IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (Radio Results Network) — A late-night police chase that started in Florence, Wisconsin, ended in Iron Mountain Wednesday morning after the suspect barricaded himself in a home and lied about holding a child hostage inside.
The Dickinson and Florence County Sheriffs said in a joint press release that the “felony pursuit” incident started on US-2 in Florence at about 10:30 p.m.
Moments later, the Dickinson County sheriff’s department put “stop sticks” at the state line, and the suspect hit them and also crashed into a sheriff’s vehicle, heavily damaging it.
The suspect kept going, on just two tires, and went into a home at 511 Fifth Street in Iron Mountain.
After saying that he had a kid inside with him, the Dickinson County Critical Incident Response Team was activated to negotiate, and the 28-year-old Michigan resident was arrested at about 1:30 in the morning without further incident.
Latest Stories
- Side effect of COVID-19 vaccine mirrors breast cancer symptom, doctors say
- Police chase started in Wisconsin ends in Iron Mountain, 28-year-old man arrested
- Rep. Peter Meijer explains impeachment vote of former President Trump
- Sen. Peters on proposed COVID-19 relief plan
- MDHHS chief to testify before House committee as push for winter sports continues