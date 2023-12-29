MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette City Police released details on Friday that they are investigating an incident of embezzlement involving Marquette Area Public Schools (MAPS).

According to Police, MAPS administrative staff contacted authorities about a suspected incident at the high school. A suspect has been identified, but, as of Friday has not been charged.

The investigation remains open and ongoing. Details of how much money was involved, the timing of the alleged embezzlement, and impacts to the school district were not immediately made available.

Local 3 News is also reaching out to MAPS administration for comment and will update as details become available.