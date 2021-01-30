Police: Newly found blood sample solves 1988 homicide

FILE – In this Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 file photo, blood samples from volunteers participating in the last-stage testing of the COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna and the National Institutes wait to be processed in a lab at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Miami. Creating vaccines and properly testing them less than a year after the world discovered a never-before-seen disease is incredible. But the two U.S. frontrunners are made in a way that promises speedier development may become the norm — especially if they prove to work long-term as well as they have in early testing. (AP Photo/Taimy Alvarez, File)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — Police say they solved the murder of a Battle Creek woman more than 30 years later, after an old blood sample connected a man to the fatal stabbing.

No charges will be filed because Roger Plato was killed in 1988, three days before Gayle Barrus’ body was found in Calhoun County.

Barrus’ family is relieved that authorities believe the case has been solved. Barrus had been sexually assaulted and stabbed.

Police tested a recently discovered blood sample that was taken from a suspect after he was killed in 1988.

Plato’s blood matched DNA found on the victim.