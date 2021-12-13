NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – When school threats are made in the Upper Peninsula, City and County authorities are usually the first to respond. Michigan State Police (MSP) often assist in a support role.

MSP troopers participate in numerous training exercises for different scenarios at schools.

Lt. Mark Giannunzio from the Negaunee Post said any credible threat, whether it’s carried out or not, is a felony offense.

“Most of these are just threats. There’s no way of carrying them out. It’s hard to determine. But as an agency and as law enforcement in general, we’re investigating this as if it’s likely to happen.” Lt. Giannunzio continued,” So when we investigate it, we’re going to find out who’s making these threats and we’re going to hold that person accountable. Our prosecutors and court systems are on board. This is not something to blow off. It’s not something that we treat lightly. We throw all of our resources at it. And when we find out who the person is who’s responsible, and we will find out, we hold that person accountable and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law.”

Numerous school threats were discovered across the U.P. last week. The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office are increasing their presence at schools this week.

Lt. Giannunzio said to help prevent threats or violence from happening, the first steps start at home. “Monitor your kids and their social media. That’s a huge one right now. Social media has made what’s happened in Oxford just multiply and amplify ten fold because of the online threats that are coming. A lot of people can sit behind a keyboard in the warmth of their basement or wherever it may be and fire off these threats and think that they are anonymous. We’re going to eventually find out who that is. But it’s a lot easier to do that than actually be there in person.”

In the state of Michigan, tips can be reported anonymously through OK2Say by calling, texting, emailing or using the OK2SAY website or app. Tips can remain anonymous.