QUINNESEC, Mich. (WJMN) – A Quinnesec man faces numerous charges for child sexually abusive activity-aggravated and using a computer to commit a crime following an investigation by the Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Brandon Douglas Lake was arrested as the result of an investigation in which digital evidence was taken from his home. Investigators say there is evidence that Lake was viewing files of child sexually abusive material on the internet.

Lake has been charged with five counts of child sexually abusive activity – aggravated, and five counts of using a computer to commit a crime. Lake was arraigned in the 95th District Court on Tuesday, March 7.

Brandon Douglas Lake

If convicted, Lake faces up to 25 years in prison for the child sexually abusive activity-aggravated and 20 years for Using a Computer to Commit a Crime.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet. There are many resources available to parents to assist in keeping children safe online. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website at www.missingkids.org. The MSP ICAC Task Force also provides resources at www.michiganicac.com.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine at missingkids.org/cybertipline.