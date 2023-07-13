ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – An Ishpeming man has been arrested following an early morning incident in the City of Ishpeming.

According to City of Ishpeming Police, the incident happened in the area of Division St. and Main Street just before 3 a.m. Thursday.

Police believe a man from out of state was chased down by three people in a vehicle, then confronted near the intersection of Division and main. The out of state man was stabbed during the confrontation. The severity of his injuries and current condition were not provided by authorities.

An Ishpeming man, who police believe to be involved in the incident was still on scene when authorities arrived and was arrested. He is currently awaiting arraignment. Charges of Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm and Felonious Assault are expected.

Police did not release details about the two other people believed to be in the vehicle involved in the incident.

All names of those involved are not being made public at this time.