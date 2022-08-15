PICKFORD, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police (MSP) are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who is wanted as a person of interested from a homicide investigation in Pickford.

According to MSP, troopers are investigating an alleged homicide reported on Sunday at 10:02 p.m. The incident happened at a home on 4284 Clauss Row in Pickford.

The victim, a 42-year-old woman, has not been publicly identified.

Authorities are searching for Jared Woodgate as a person of interest who is wanted for questioning. Contact MSP at 906-632-2217 or call 911 if you have information about the incident or where Jared Woodgate can be found.