SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested Thomas Lawrence Martin, age 30, of Sault Ste. Marie for aggravated possession of child sexually abusive materials.

Martin was arrested following an investigation sparked by a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) Cyber Tip. A search of his home revealed multiple internet capable devices and evidence. The MSP ICAC Task Force was assisted by the Sault Ste. Marie Post.

Martin was arraigned in the 91st District Court on Monday, February 7 on two counts of sexually abusive material – aggravated possession. His cash or surety bond was set at $500,000. The investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.

Parents are encouraged to talk to their children about using the internet safely. Online resources can be found through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children website and the MSP ICAC Task Force website.