SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – One person has been arrested and was arraigned in the 91st District Court on March 1, 2023 on thirteen criminal counts related to human trafficking, drugs, and sexual assault.

According to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, Cody McCoy of Sault Ste. Marie was arrested and now faces the following charges:

1- Human Trafficking, Forced Labor

2- Human Trafficking, Forced Labor

3- Human Trafficking, Forced Labor

4- Possession of Methamphetamine

5- Possession with intent to deliver Methamphetamine.

6- Delivery of Methamphetamine

7- Delivery of Methamphetamine

8- Delivery of Methamphetamine

9- Criminal Sexual Assault 3rd Degree

10- Possession of Controlled Substance

11- Possession of Controlled Substance

12- Possession of Controlled Substance

13- Possession of Controlled Substance

In a release from the Sheriff’s Office, the suspect is believed to have supplied drugs to women and coerced them into having sex. Multiple search warrants over the last several months resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine and prescription medications as well as video evidence that spans several years. TRIDENT (Tri-County Drug Enforcement Team) has been investigating the suspect since the Fall of 2022.

There are four ways to contact authorities related to human trafficking.

Call or Text the UPHTTF 24/7 confidential helpline (906) 299-9243

Email unite@upht123.org (UPHTTF –Upper Peninsula Human Trafficking Taskforce)

Submit a Tip on the free Chippewa County Sheriff’s App.

If you are in immediate danger, call 911.

Sheriff Michael Bitnar also released a follow-up video addressing the victims of human trafficking and speaking to the department’s efforts to stop these crimes. See his video here.