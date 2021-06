SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – On May 31, Troopers were called to a residential structure fire on 10 Mile Road in Chippewa County.

Upon arrival they found a camper trailer fully engulfed in flames. Multiple individuals in the area were contacted, including the suspect. A 45-year-old female was arrested and charged with 2nd degree arson. She was lodged at the Chippewa County Jail and no names are being released pending arraignment in teh 91st District Court. The residence was a total loss.