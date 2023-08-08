SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – Authorities in Chippewa County say there is an active search for a man they believe cut his electronic tether and ran away.

Jesse Churchill of Sault Ste. Marie is has three separate open felony cases against him in Chippewa County.

He faces the following charges:

Delivery of Methamphetamine

Conspiracy to Deliver Methamphetamine

Resisting and Obstructing Police

Delivery of Suboxone

Conspiring to furnish contraband to prisoners

Churchill was released on personal recognizance. Authorities believe he cut his electronic tether on August 6, 2023.

An active Felony warrant has been issued for Churchill for interfering with the tether.

Authorities say to not approach Churchill. Instead, call the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office 906-635-6355, 911, or submit a tip on the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office app.