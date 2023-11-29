SENEY, Mich. (WJMN) – As some of the first snow of the season starts to stick to the ground, some people are tuning up their sleds for the start of snowmobile season. In Seney, the non-profit association which has taken responsibility for grooming and maintaining the trails is dealing the theft of some of their tools.

According to a Facebook post by the Seney Snowmobile Association, equipment was taken from their groomer barn.

2 Milwaukee chainsaws

Angle grinders

Impact gun

Sockets

Post hole diggers

Various other tools.

The Association reports most of their tools have SSA written on them.

We spoke with SSA President Marc Schooley over the phone who says the investigation is being handled by Michigan Stat Police. MSP confirms, the Manistique Outpost is responding to the case. They can be contacted at 341-2102 or 341-2133.

The SSA has created a donation page on their website to help cover the cost of replacing the stolen tools. You can donate here.

Tool donations may also be done in person at the Fox River Motel in Seney.