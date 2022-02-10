MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – In a release from Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Rogg, it was announced that on Thursday, Brian Helfert was arraigned in the 95-A District Court following his recent arrest on criminal complaints in four separate cases involving three different victims.

Prosecuting Attorney Rogg charged Helfert with a total of 18 felonies involving alleged sexual assault against minors in Menominee.

The charges come from a number of alleged incidents between 2003-2018.

According to the relesae, the male victims felt compelled to come forward when they were subpoenaed as witnesses in an ongoing prosecution of Helfert in the 41st Circuit Court.

Helfert is scheduled back in court for a Probably Cause Conference on February 22, 2022 at 11:30 a.m.

Attached is the full release from the Prosecuting Attorney, including, the felony complaints and probable cause facts in support of the charges filed. A warning that graphic details of the alleged incidents are outlined in the supporting documents.