Shooting death under investigation in Chocolay Township

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – One man is dead and another is recovering from a knife wound after an incident in Chocolay Township.

According to police, officers were called to a shooting at a home in the 700 block of Willow Rd. A man was found that had been shot twice in the chest. He was taken to the hospital, but died from his injuries.

Another man at the home was found with a non-life threatening knife wound. No other injuries were reported.

According to police there is no danger to the public.

No arrests have been made and no names are being released while the Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office reviews the information.

We have asked police if there was any relation between the two people involved and what circumstances led to the incident.