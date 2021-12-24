MARENISCO TWP., (WJMN) – At approximately 1:15 AM on December 24 officers in Gogebic County responded to a report of a shooting at a Marenisco township cabin involving two victims.

Responding officers were able to enter the cabin and apprehended the subject without incident. One victim is being treated at Aspirus Ironwood hospital for a gunshot wound, the other victim was declared deceased at the scene. The Michigan State Police Crime Lab will assist with the investigation.

The suspect is currently being lodged at the Gogebic County Jail.

Gogebic County Sheriff Department, Michigan State Police, Lac Vieux Desert Tribal Police, Marenisco Ambulance and Beacon Ambulance assisted with the incident.