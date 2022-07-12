MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police (MSP) released details on Tuesday following the arrest and arraignment of Spalding man on felony sexual conduct charges.

Dustin Randal Garvin-Thorbahn was arraigned in Menominee County on Monday, July 11, following his arrest on Saturday, July 9. The arrest came one day after an arrest warrant was issued for 2 counts of First Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct during a felony and 2 counts of Third Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct involving a person between the ages of 13-15.

According to Michigan State Police, the investigation began on December 1, 2021 when Troopers responded to report of an incident in Meyer Township, Menominee County. Garvin-Thorbahn, who was 20-years-old at the time is accused of engaging in sexual penetration of a teenager while committing another felony, which was Assault with Intent to Do Great Bodily Harm Less than Murder or By Strangulation.

Garvin-Thorbahn is currently being held at the Menominee County jail until his upcoming hearings scheduled for July 21 and August 15.