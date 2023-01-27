Internet users in Louisiana will now have to provide some form of age verification before they can view pornographic websites. (Getty Images)

BRIMLEY, Mich. (WJMN) – A Brimley man has been arrested by the Michigan State Police (MSP) following an investigation by the Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

According to MSP, 53-year-old Kevin Perron of Brimley was arrested for child sexually abusive activity-aggravated and using a computer to commit a crime.

MSP started the investigation after they believe Perron was viewing files of child sexually abusive material on the internet. Investigators seized digital evidence from Perron’s home.

Perron is charged with 10 counts of child sexually abusive activity – aggravated, and 10 counts of using a computer to commit a crime. Perron was arraigned in the 91st District Court on Thursday, January 26.

If convicted, Perron faces up to 25 years in prison for the child sexually abusive activity-aggravated, and 20 years for using a computer to commit a crime.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website at http://www.missingkids.org.

The MSP ICAC Task Force also provides resources at http://www.michiganicac.com.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine at http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.