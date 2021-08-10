State Police call for removal of video involving young eagle

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police (MSP) are asking people who have shared video of an incident with a young eagle to remove it from their social media sites.

According to MSP, the suspects involved with the video have all been identified and the investigation is currently ongoing. All circumstances leading up to and following the incident are being thoroughly investigated by Law Enforcement.

MSP is asking for the removal of the video, saying it will hinder the investigation into the incident. They are also asking to let Law Enforcement complete the investigation before making comments on social media platforms. They say actions/comments can also hinder the investigation, and will be reviewed/investigated if threatening.

Once the investigation has been completed, it will be sent to the Delta County Prosecutor’s Office for review. This will also include any threatening statements or comments made towards the suspects involved in this investigation.