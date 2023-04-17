EBEN JUNCTION, Mich. (WJMN) – A student at Superior Central Schools is under investigation by police last week after allegedly making a threat towards the school.

According to Michigan State Police, Troopers from the MSP Negaunee Post were made aware of a possible threat against Superior Central Schools late in the day on Tuesday, April 11.

In investigating the incident, police learned a 15-year-old student allegedly made a statement about bringing a gun to school the following day.

MSP notified Superior Central school officials of the threat and had a police presence at the school the next day as the investigation continued.

The suspect was supervised until a petition was issued through the Alger County Prosecutor’s Office.

The student was apprehended by police on Friday for making threats to the school. MSP says the student’s name will not be released due to their status as a minor.