Suspect charged and identified in Escanaba school threat

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Delta County Prosecuting Attorny, Brett Gardner released information on Tuesday, following a threat made Friday to Escanaba High School.

Prosecuting Attorney Gardner said Zane Bukowski was arraigned on Monday on one count of False Report or Threat of Terrorism.

According to the investigation, Escanaba Public Safety Officers responded to the high school for reports of the threat. A report also came from the Delta County Central dispatch that the same person called 911 and made a similar threat. Bukowski was identified as the suspect. the Prosecuting Attorney said when Bukowski was contacted, they made statements admitting to making the threats.

Bukowski remains in the Delta County Jail with a bond set at $200,000.00 cash or surety. They are scheduled for a Probably Cause Conference on November 4, 2021 and a Preliminary Examination on December 2, 2021.