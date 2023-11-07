MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — A woman already accused of lighting husband on fire in Alger County now is suspected of lighting another fire in Marquette County that killed the founder of Glenn’s Smokehouse earlier this year.

Court records show charges were filed against Julie Boxley on Nov. 3, 2023 in Marquette County’s 96th District Court. She is scheduled for arraignment on Nov. 27 on one count of First Degree Homicide and one count of First Degree Arson.

Marquette County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jenna Nelson confirmed to Local 3 the charges are related to the March 5 fire in iIshpeming Twp. that injured and led to the death of Glenn Andrews.

The Marquette County Clerk of Court confirmed that Boxley is the same person currently facing charges in Alger County for arson related to an incident in 2021.

We have contacted the Alger County Courts for an update on where Boxley stands in that investigation.

This is a developing situation. Local 3 will keep you updated on air and online with the full story as new information comes out.