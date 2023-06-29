MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is asking for the public’s help in its investigation of a gas station break-in on June 21.

According to MCSO, someone broke into the Krist Gas Station at the corner of US 41 and Commerce Drive in Marquette Township just after Midnight on Wednesday. The suspect smashed the glass on a door, made their way inside and stole several disposable vape pens before running off.

The suspect was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, white shoes, and a dark backpack.

If you can identify the suspect or know anything about the incident, call MCSO at 906-225-8441.