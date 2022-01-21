MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – On January 20, detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) and troopers from the Eighth District Hometown Security Team arrested two suspects from Marquette County related to the delivery of crystal meth.

Detectives from UPSET have obtained information over the last month that two people from Marquette County were suspected of traveling to Wisconsin to retrieve large amounts of crystal meth then returning to Marquette County.

A traffic stop was conducted on the suspects vehicle in Delta County. A 29-year-old Marquette man was driving the car and 29-year-old Marquette woman was riding passenger. Both were arrested when troopers located approximately 110 grams of crystal meth in the vehicle.

They were lodged at the Marquette County Jail on charges related to the delivery of crystal meth.