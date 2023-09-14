MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police (MSP) are asking for help to identify a suspect or suspects from a recent break-in.

According to MSP, Troopers are investigating an incident that happened on September 5, 2023 around 8:30 p.m. They responded to reports of breaking and entering at 6596W US-2 in Manistique.

That address is connected to the Bayside Motel, which is not currently in operation. The business was last listed for sale in 2012.

MSP Troopers are asking for anyone with information to call them at 906-341-2102.