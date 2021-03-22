Task force created to fight human trafficking in the Upper Peninsula

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and the U.P. Human Trafficking Task Force is co-hosting a news conference on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at noon. The topics to be addressed during the conference are human trafficking, the UP Human Trafficking Task Force, and information related to the results of a recent sting operation conducted by law enforcement.

On Friday, The Marquette County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced multiple law

enforcement agencies recently were involved in a recent undercover sting operation to combat human trafficking and child prostitution in the Upper Peninsula. The agencies involved included the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, the Marquette Police Department, the Michigan State Police, the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET), and the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

Also on Friday, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson took to Facebook Live talking about a joint training effort with Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team or G.H.O.S.T. to create what he called the Upper Peninsula Human Oppression Strike Team. Swanson referenced an effort called, Operation Northern Exposure, where he says six people were arrested.

To learn about training and other resources related to human trafficking, the Michigan Attorney General has created this page.

If you suspect something is wrong, ask yourself these questions:

Are there bruises or other signs of physical abuse?

Are there signs of psychological abuse?

Is the person submissive or fearful?

Is the person being controlled?

Is the person being deprived of food, water, sleep, medical care, or other life necessities?

To report human trafficking, call 888-3737-888