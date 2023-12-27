ELY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding the person or people who broke into an American Legion Post and stole nearly $4,000.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened between December 17 and 18 at American Legion Post #114 in Ely Township. The suspect(s) forced their way into the back of the building and took approximately $3,800.

If you know anything about this incident, call 906-225-8441 or use the Submit-A-Tip feature on the MCSO app.