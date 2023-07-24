HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together for weeks on investigations that ultimately led to the arrest of three men.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office released details on Monday, after they say three men chatted online with undercover deputies who posed as minors. Each of the suspects were arrested when they arrived at a location where authorities say they intended to have sex with a minor.

Suspect 1: Peter Hallesy, a 38-year-old from Kearsarge.

Suspect 2: Juan Marin, a 47-year-old from Hancock.

Suspect 3: Trenton Kyllonen, a 36-year-old from Lake Linden.

The human trafficking task force leading the investigation, consisted of members of the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, Baraga County Sheriff’s Office, Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office, and Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Office. The operation was also assisted by the Hancock City Police Department.

Each of the three suspects have been charged by the Attorney General’s Office. They face identical charges and will be prosecuted by the Houghton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office:

1. Child Sexually Abusive Activity, a felony with a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and/or $100,000. Conviction of this offense also carries requirements to register as a sex offender under the Michigan Sex Offender Registration Act.

2. Use of a Computer to Commit Child Sexually Abusive Activity, a felony with a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and/or $20,000. This charge carries with it the possibility of a consecutive sentence that is within the discretion of the sentencing court.

3. Accosting a Child for Immoral Purposes, a felony with a maximum penalty of 4 years in prison and/or $4,000. Conviction of this offense also carries requirements to register as a sex offender under the Michigan Sex Offender Registration Act.

4. Computers, using a computer to commit a crime. A felony punishable up to 4 years and less than 10.

Houghton County Sheriff Joshua Saaranen said he, “Appreciates the collaboration between the four-county sheriff’s and the local municipal police agencies. We’re working together to not only take predators into custody but to also make sure that there are strong avenues for individuals and victims to receive advocacy and help.”

Authorities are asking if you or someone you know has been harmed by one of the suspects, to contact the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office at (906) 482-0055.

The task force in this investigation also partners with the Upper Peninsula Human Trafficking Task Force (UPHTTF). A 24/7 confidential helpline, operated by the UPHTTF is available to the public to call for advocacy and help (906) 299-9243 or upht123.org