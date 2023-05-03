MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Three people from Nigeria will face charges related to the 2022 death of a Marquette teen. During a news conference on Wednesday, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten and Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan James A. Tarasca announced the indictment and explained the charges with details of the investigation.

The suspects in the investigation are Samuel Ogoshi, Samson Ogoshi, and Ezekiel Ejehem Robert. All three are from of Lagos, Nigeria and face charges in a four-count indictment:

In a release from the U.S. Attorney’s office, they outlined that charges are related to “Sextortion” or sexual extortion is the practice of extorting money or sexual favors from someone by threatening to reveal evidence of their sexual activity.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the three suspects are accused of sexually extorting multiple young men and teenage boys in the Western District of Michigan as well as across the country.

At the request of the family of the victim, Jordan DeMay’s name has been released. On March 25, 2022, DeMay, who was 17 at the time was found dead. A subsequent investigation by the Marquette County Sheriff’s Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation resulted in the charges announced on Wednesday.

The following quotes were released in a statement following the news conference on Wednesday.

“Sextortion is a horrible crime that can leave especially younger victims feeling ashamed with nowhere to turn,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “My heart goes out to the family of Jordan DeMay. Nothing can bring Jordan back, but my office is committed to securing justice and, alongside Jordan’s family, sending an urgent warning so others can protect themselves and their families. We will travel the world to hold the perpetrators of these crimes accountable.”

“Financial sextortion is a global crisis that impacts teens in our country and around the globe,” said James A. Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan. “That’s why the FBI is working hand in hand with our domestic and international law enforcement partners to prevent youth from becoming victims of this tragic crime and to hold those who target our teens in this manner accountable – no matter where in the world they may be.”

“Our focus going forward is to bring more awareness to children, young adults, and parents. Our family has forever been changed by this heinous crime and our objective is to prevent another individual from being victimized,” said the DeMay family. “Kids, teenagers, and even adults can be a target of sextortion. We urge you to have discussions about this and have a plan for your children to reach out if it does happen to them.” The family added, “Jordan will never be forgotten. He will forever be in our hearts and will drive us forward to share his story and help others.”

Below is an overview of the Federal Charges from the U.S. Attorney’s office:

Count 1 charges Samuel Ogoshi with Sexual Exploitation and Attempted Sexual Exploitation of a Minor Resulting in Death in association with the death of Jordan DeMay. The charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison and a statutory mandatory minimum of 30 years in prison.

Count 2 charges all three men with Conspiracy to Sexually Exploit Minors by causing the minors to produce child pornographic images that the defendants then used to blackmail the minors. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison.

Count 3 charges all three men with Conspiracy to Distribute Child Pornography for sending the child pornography images to the minors, as well as their families and friends. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a mandatory minimum penalty of 5 years in prison.

Count 4 charges Conspiracy to Commit Stalking Through the Internet for engaging in this sextortion scheme as it relates to both minors and young adults. The charge has a maximum penalty of 5 years in prison.

Below is an attachment of the indictment which more explicitly details the circumstances of the investigation.

Below is a statement from the family of Jordan DeMay.

Additional details of the investigation and resources can be found on the U.S. Attorney’s website.