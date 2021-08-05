Traffic stop of attempted homicide suspect ends in Gulliver

GULLIVER, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Troopers from the Manistique Outpost, assisted by Sault Tribal Police Department, Manistique Public Safety, Schoolcraft County Sheriff’s Department and DNR officers, located a wanted subject out of St. Louis Missouri on August 4.

Around 3:45 P.M. a “be on the lookout” (BOL) was issued by St. Louis Police for a subject involved in the attempted homicide of his ex-wife earlier in the day. St. Louis PD believed that the subject may be trying to cross into Canada via the International Bridge in Sault Ste. Marie. An off-duty Manistique public safety sergeant noticed a vehicle matching the suspect’s vehicle description along US-2 near Duck Inn rd. Multiple agencies responded to the area and attempted to stop the vehicle.

The vehicle would not stop, during the pursuit that ensued, the suspect shot himself and then crashed near Gulliver. The suspect died at the scene from the self-inflicted gunshot wound. The 53-year-old subject Karl Lymas was from the OFallon, Illinois area.

Detectives from the Michigan State Police, Gladstone Post responded to the scene and coordinated their investigation with detectives from St. Louis Missouri PD.