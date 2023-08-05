ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – One man is dealing with serious injuries after being stabbed in an incident early Saturday morning.

Officers with the Escanaba Department of Public Safety were called to the back lounge area of the Granada Bar in Escanaba around 12:24 a.m. on Saturday, August 5.

The victim was stabbed in the abdomen and rushed to the hospital with what authorities are calling, serious injuries. They did not provide his name or current condition.

A man and woman have been arrested in the incident and taken to the Delta County Jail. Their names and any possible charges have also not been made public at this time.