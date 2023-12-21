CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Authorities in the Eastern Upper Peninsula have shared details of a recent drug investigation, where two people have now been arrested.

The investigation started with detectives from the TRI-county Drug Enforcement Team (TRIDENT) which serves Chippewa, Mackinac, and Luce Counties. They believe a woman was supplying cocaine to several people in Chippewa County.

On December 17, Detectives say they set up and purchased 50 grams of cocaine from their suspect. After the purchase, a traffic stop was made, and using a search warrant, additional evidence was found.

Linda Symone Baker of Saginaw was arrested and faces four criminal charges including the delivery of cocaine, conspiracy to deliver cocaine, child endangerment, and destruction of evidence.

Gene Guadalupe Canales, also of Saginaw was in the vehicle when authorities say they purchased the drugs. He faces charges of delivery of and conspiracy to deliver cocaine.

Gene Guadalupe Canales Linda Symone Baker

Both were taken to the Chippewa County Correctional Facility and have been arraigned in the 91st District Court.