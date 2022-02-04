FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police (MSP) shared information on Friday about an investigation from Wednesday where authorities dismantled a meth lab in Forsyth Township

According to MSP:

On February 2, 2022, detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team, along with troopers from the MSP Eighth District Hometown Security conducted an investigation that led to a search warrant at residence on County Rd 557 in Forsyth Township.

During a search of the residence detectives seized finished meth product, drug paraphernalia and components used to manufacture meth. Detectives utilized specialized hazmat equipment and gear was used to identify and dismantle the meth lab. Eight buckets of hazardous was removed from the scene.

Forsyth Township Fire Department also responded to the scene to assist.

One suspect was arrested on charges related to manufacture meth and possession of meth lab. A second suspect was arrested on non-related warrants out of Marquette County.

Forsyth Township Police Department and Forsyth Township Fire Department both assisted at the scene.