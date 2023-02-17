HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – Two people have been arrested and face felony charges after authorities say they found the equipment to manufacture methamphetamine inside a home in the City of Houghton.

Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) detectives got a warrant to search a home on Spruce Lane in Houghton on Thursday.

Detectives say they found equipment which is often used to make meth. 8 five-gallon buckets of hazardous waste were removed from the home.

A man and woman were arrested and face felony charges of Delivery/Manufacture of Methamphetamine. If convicted, the maximum sentence would be 20 years in jail.

Names of those arrested are not being released until the suspects are arraigned in Houghton’s 97th District Court.

Assisting UPSET detectives were Houghton City Police, MTU Public Safety, and Houghton City Fire Department.

UPSET asks if you have information about illegal drugs in your community, to contact them at 906-228-1002 or leave anonymous tips at www.upsetdrugs.com.