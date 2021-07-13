Two Chippewa County men sentenced for separate child abuse crimes

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WMJN) – In a public Facebook post on Tuesday, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office shared details of two men being sentenced in separate investigations that involved child abuse.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Robert Guilmette was sentenced to serve between 11 to 30 years in the Michigan Department of Corrections after he plead guilty to one count of Child Abuse in the First Degree after a 4-year-old girl’s skull was cracked by Mr. Guilmette. As part of his plea, Guilmette admitted to breaking the hand of another 18-month-old boy in 2017 and spanking a different 18-month-old toddler hard enough to leave bruises in 2019.

The Sheriff’s Office said because of the age of victims and lack of language skills, they could not testify.

Robert Guilmette, Courtesy: Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office

The investigation was a joint effort between the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office and the Sault Ste. Marie Police Department. This case was Prosecuted by Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jillian A. Sadler, who was assisted by Detective Doug Mitchell of the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office and Detective Darrell Harp of the Sault Ste. Marie Police Department.

In the second case, former Michigan Department of Corrections Officer Clifford Earl Bailey was sentenced to serve a prison term of 24 months to 10 years, for his convictions of Child Abuse in the Second Degree and Domestic Violence.

Clifford Earl Bailey, Courtesy: Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Bailey was convicted after a three-day jury trial on April 21, 2021. The minor victim testified during the trial that on July 8, 2019, he witnessed Bailey pushed his mother off of a porch resulting in her falling onto a concrete slab causing injuries. The 13-year-old intervened in an attempt to protect his mom, and in response, Bailey physically kicked him off the porch onto the same concrete slab causing a break to his arm.

This case was tried by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Kristin M. Giommi, and investigated by Sergeant Bradley Clegg of the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office.

The full statement on the two men sentenced is available below.