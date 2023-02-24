ATLANTIC MINE, Mich. (WJMN) – Two people from the Atlantic Mine area face multiple drug charges following a sixth-month investigation by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET).

Authorities arrested Michael Statler and Arleen Statler on February 21, 2023, each with three county of Delivery of Methamphetamine.

UPSET detectives report buying drugs from the Statler’s numerous times over the past six months. Then, during a traffic stop on February 19th in Delta County, by the Michigan State Police Hometown Security Team, Troopers searched the vehicle driven by Michael Statler. They reported finding methamphetamine and a loaded handgun from Arleen Statler.

Arleen Statler was placed in the Delta County Jail for possession of meth and a felony firearm charge. Michael Statler was arrested for a PPO violation and then taken to the Houghton County Jail.

Using a search warrant, authorities searched a home on Asumaa Rd. in Atlantic mine. They found methamphetamine, digital scales, cell phones and other drug paraphernalia. Five handguns and thirteen long guns were also seized during the search.

If you have information about illegal drugs in your community, contact UPSET at 906-228-1002. You can also leave anonymous tips at upsetdrugs.com