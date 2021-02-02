Two wounded after shots fired into vehicle carrying 6 people

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Two people have been wounded in southeastern Michigan after shots were fired into a vehicle carrying six people, including two children.

The Monroe County sheriff’s office says the vehicle was traveling in Frenchtown Township about 10:15 p.m. Monday when a man exited a car that had pulled alongside it and opened fire.

An 18-year-old Monroe woman who was driving the first vehicle was shot multiple times and was listed Tuesday in critical condition at a hospital.

A 17-year-old female passenger received minor injuries. Two 20-year-old women and two children in the vehicle were not hurt.

The man who fired the shots fled in the second car. The shooting was not believed to be random.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

SISU

Virtual tour of the Upper Peninsula

Trending Stories