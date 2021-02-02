Two wounded after shots fired into vehicle carrying 6 people

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Two people have been wounded in southeastern Michigan after shots were fired into a vehicle carrying six people, including two children.

The Monroe County sheriff’s office says the vehicle was traveling in Frenchtown Township about 10:15 p.m. Monday when a man exited a car that had pulled alongside it and opened fire.

An 18-year-old Monroe woman who was driving the first vehicle was shot multiple times and was listed Tuesday in critical condition at a hospital.

A 17-year-old female passenger received minor injuries. Two 20-year-old women and two children in the vehicle were not hurt.

The man who fired the shots fled in the second car. The shooting was not believed to be random.