ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – A Marquette County woman is scheduled to face multiple charges related to an embezzlement investigation.

Court records show Samantha LaJeunesse will be arraigned in Marquette’s 96th District Court on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. There are three criminal charges listed, including embezzlement of $20,000 or more, using a computer to commit a crime, and financial transaction device/credit card illegal sale or use.

Ishpeming City Police confirmed to Local 3 that the same Samantha LaJeunesse who will face those three charges is the same person who was serving as GINCC Executive Director.

The GINCC released the following statement on Tuesday:

(The Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce (GINCC) experienced a financial breach to its bank account by an online entity, which resulted in funds being withdrawn from the organization’s account dedicated to organizational operations. Following the breach, the GINCC office was closed temporarily while the incident was reviewed. A formal investigation was conducted by the Ishpeming Police Department (IPD).

In conducting its investigation, the IPD identified a person of interest employed with the organization in the case. Arraignment is set for December 6. Additional details will not be released at this time pending legal proceedings.

“We appreciate the community’s support as we worked to clearly understand and respond to this challenging event,” said Board Secretary and organization spokesperson, Nate Heffron. “At this time, the GINCC leadership is working to support the investigation and outline next steps focusing on the future of the organization and the continuation of our mission. We extend our sincere gratitude to the Ishpeming Police Department for their swift response and efforts to investigate this matter.

“Financial breaches can happen at anytime. We encourage community members, businesses and other organizations to frequently monitor their finances so they can quickly identify and respond to these type of events,” said Heffron.

A date for reopening is still pending.

The GINCC closed its offices on September 28.

On June 20, 2023, Samantha LaJeunesse was announced as the Executive Director for the GINCC.

According to the release announcing LaJeunesse as Executive Direction, she previously served as the marketing and events coordinator in August of 2022 into 2023.

The GINCC serves two cities and nine townships: City of Negaunee, City of Ishpeming, Negaunee Township, Ishpeming Township, Ely Township, Tilden Township, Republic township, Michigamme Township, Champion Township, Richmond Township, and Humboldt Township.