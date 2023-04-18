MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The 22nd Annual Upper Peninsula Criminal Justice Administrator’s Conference is happening in Marquette this week. Officials from across the region get together to, among other things, strengthen communication between different agencies at the federal state and local level.

Mark Totten, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan, stopped by WJMN Local 3 on Tuesday for a conversation about the work his office does and the importance of collaboration between agencies. Their main office is in Grand Rapids with about 100 employees. Their U.P. office is in Marquette with 7 employees.

“In terms of our size, we have about 40-45 attorneys. That’s not a huge team to enforce Federal law across 49 counties in the Western District,” said Totten. “We have a lot of discretion in what cases we take. We want to be really careful. We pick the biggest cases, cases that are going to have the most impact. They are cases where we have the power to act. We want these cases to be impactful and make a difference, so we’re really careful in the cases we pick and choose.”

The Western District covers the entire Upper Peninsula and the western half of the Lower Peninsula. Totten’s office handles cases related to things like violent crimes, national security, fraud, public corruption, protecting civil rights and narcotics.

Recently, we shared details from the U.S. Attorney’s Office that a tenth and final defendant in a drug trafficking case pleaded guilty and was sentenced to time in prison. Eight of the ten were from the U.P. The other two are from the Detroit area.

“They are looking for new market opportunities and the U.P. is one of them. Drugs will go wherever there is money to be made,” added Totten. “They had built some relationships on folks with a couple of our tribes up here and had built this operation that was effectively a pipeline, bringing methamphetamine, heroin, even fentanyl here into the Upper Peninsula. We worked this case for a couple of years and I’m really proud. I will say, this a great example of the kinds of cooperation we do with our partners. This particular case involved federal partners, the Bureau of Indian affairs, the ATF, the DEA. It also involved local partners. The Delta County Sheriff was involved. Our tribal partners, Hannahville Indian Community, Keweenaw Bay Indian Community, they were heavily involved. UPSET, which has an office in Marquette, The U.P. Substance Enforcement Team, a collaboration of state, local, and federal partners were heavily involved as well. Working together, we were able to make a pretty significant dent into the importation of drugs into the Upper Peninsula”

The Upper Peninsula Criminal Justice Administrator’s Conference continues on Wednesday. Totten also talked with us the challenges of investigating and prosecuting crimes that happen online.

“Sometimes they are set up by people that are local.” Totten continued, “What we’re also finding is there are international schemes that are being run. Sometimes using special technology to mimic another voice, to sound like somebody who might share the local accent, so they seem more believable. They can be incredibly disruptive. So we, the FBI, certainly other law enforcement partners are involved in that. There are federal crimes that arise from using interstate communications to threaten someone. If we find the right case, the U.S. Attorney’s office is willing to prosecute those cases.”

The U.S. Attorney’s office works with other agencies on the federal, state, and local level. Totten says there are things you at home can do as well to stop crime.

“we are seeing other challenges in the way of child exploitation. Children who are being abused,who are victims of sextortion. We’re trying to make sure we’re working together, but also the public education component is really important. Making sure that parents, teenagers, and others understand the threats that are out there, the online threats, the threats with narcotics. Fake prescription drugs that could contain a potentially lethal dose of the drug fentanyl, so folks understand what the threats are out there so they can take steps to protect themselves.”