UPDATE: Four occupants arrested after getting combative, person of interest not located

MONDAY 2/1/2021 12:39 p.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – After making contact with police officers, four occupants got physically combative with, and were taken into custody.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department, officers were made aware around 7:30 a.m. of the suspect vehicle in the 200 Block of W 20th Ave in Oshkosh.

Once arriving, police officers made contact with multiple individuals inside of the residence. The four occupants became combative and were all arrested for Disorderly Conduct and Resisting.

The four people that were arrested are:

15-year-old male

16-year-old female

18-year-old female

37-year-old female

The Grand Chute Police Department is still actively looking for 17-year-old Dezman Ellis, who is considered armed and dangerous.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL: Person of interest in Fox River Mall shooting not located, others taken into custody

MONDAY 2/1/2021 11:35 a.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple police agencies have responded to a home in Oshkosh, where the car of the suspect in the Fox River Mall shooting is believed to be located.

Four people were reportedly taken from the home. The suspect in the shooting was not located inside the home.

Local 5 is on the scene at this time and will bring you the latest information on the situation.

UPDATE: Watch interview with Grand Chute Police regarding Sunday’s Shooting

MONDAY 2/1/2021 10:00 a.m.

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A live interview with the Grand Chute Police Department is being held to provide information regarding the Sunday’s shooting incident.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL: Fox River Mall closed day after shooting incident

MONDAY 2/1/2021 6:30 a.m.

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox River Mall will be closed Monday to help assist with the ongoing investigation of the shooting incident.

According to the Fox River Mall, the mall will be shut down on Feb. 1 out of respect for the victims, their families, and in support of the investigation.

The stores and restaurants with an exterior entrance may open.

For more information regarding the operating hours visit their website.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL: Police looking for teen possibly involved in shooting incident inside Fox River Mall

SUNDAY 1/31/2021 11:30 p.m.

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Grand Chute Police Department has released more information on the shooting that happened at the Fox River Mall.

Multiple agencies responded to the mall around 3:30 p.m. for reports of an active shooter and shots fired inside the main corridor.

Once authorities arrived, they searched the area and found two victims. One victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was released from the hospital. The second victim, 19-year-old Jovanni Frausto, died as a result of his injuries.

With automatic and mutual aid agreements in place, an active shooter response was initiated bringing specialized Rescue Task Force resources from the City of Appleton and City of Kaukauna Fire Departments to the scene.

A search of the mall was conducted to find and safety escort everyone inside who had sheltered in place.

At this time, investigators are attempting to find 17-year-old Dezman V. Ellis for his involvement in this incident. They believe he is driving a 2012 Dodge Avenger with a Wisconsin license place AHP-7939.

The event is believed to have been targeted and Ellis is believed to be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information regarding the incident or the whereabouts of Dezman

Ellis, please contact the Grand Chute Police Department.

Multiple agencies and resources stayed on the scene for several hours assisting with the evacuation and reunification of those who were in the mall.

UPDATE: One person dead after shooting, no arrests made

Jan 31, 2021, 08:06 p.m.

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – According to police, one person has died from their injuries. One other person is injured.

Authorities from multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the Fox River Mall around 3 p.m.

A witness Local 5 spoke to says he heard at least one gun shot.

Some officials will remain on the scene throughout the night and police do ask that anyone with information call the Grand Chute Police Department.

Local 5 will continue to update you on the situation when more information becomes available.

UPDATE: Authorities confirm two victims shot, suspect has not been arrested

SUNDAY 1/31/2021 6:17 p.m.

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities have given an update regarding the active situation at the Fox River Mall.

According to police, there are two victims and the alleged shooter is still on the loose. At this time, police believe they left before police responded to the scene.

Local 5 will continue to update you on the situation when more information becomes available.

Original Story: Active situation near Fox River Mall, residents asked to avoid area

SUNDAY 1/31/2021 4:17 p.m.

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are asking residents to avoid the area near the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute due to an active situation currently underway.

Grand Chute Police Department confirmed that there is an active situation near the mall and residents near the area should shelter in place and call 9-1-1 if they see anything suspicious.

No further details are available at this time, Local 5 is on the scene and will provide updates to this story as they become available.