UPDATE: Sault Ste. Marie Police Department investigating a homicide

UPDATED 8/12/2021 AT 5:42 PM – The Sault Ste. Marie Police Department announced via Facebook the following update.

Last night Jacob Russell Mckerchie was released from the War Memorial Hospital and was moved to the Chippewa County Correctional Facility by the Sault Ste. Marie Police Department.

On Thursday, Jacob Mckerchie was arraigned in the 91st District Court on the charge of Open Murder and he is being held without bond. He is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

The only additional detail in regards to Hayley Smith is that she suffered a severe laceration to her throat.

Mckerchie’s next court appearance is scheduled for August 26th, 2021 at 9:30 am.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details will be released at this time. If anyone has any information or tips about the incident being investigated, please contact Det/Sgt. Darrell Harp at 906-632-5752 or dharp@saultcity.com.

SAULT STE. MARIE, (WJMN) – Sault Ste. Marie police officers responded to a call at 9:53 P.M. at a residence on Minneapolis St. in Sault Ste. Marie stating that a female and male had both been cut.

Officers were informed while en route that the male subject had fled the scene on foot and was injured. Upon arrival to the scene, officers found a deceased female. The woman was identified later as Hayley Anne Smith, 27-year-old Sault Ste. Marie resident. The male subject was then located a few blocks away and was taken into custody. He was transported to War Memorial Hospital for a severe laceration to one of his arms. Currently, he is still receiving medical attention and remains in police cutory. His name has not yet been released pending court arraignment.

The Michigan State Police Crime Lab from Grayling responded to the scene to assist with the investigation. It is an open and active investigation, no other details are available at this time. If anyone has any information or tips about the incident being investigated, please contact Det/Sgt. Darrell Harp at 906-632-5752 or dharp@saultcity.com.

The Sault Ste. Marie Police Department was assisted by the following agencies; Sault Ste. Marie Fire Department, Sault Ste. Marie Department of Public Works, Chippewa County Central Dispatch, Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police-Sault Ste. Marie Post, Michigan State Police Crime Lab-Grayling, and the Sault Tribe Police Department.