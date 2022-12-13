MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A Marquette man is facing felony charges after he was arrested following an investigation into a hidden camera found at Upper Peninsula Health Systems – Marquette (UPHS – Marquette).

According to a release from the Marquette Police Department, officers were contacted on Friday, December 2, to investigate a hidden camera that had been found in a bathroom at the hospital.

Following the investigation, the Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office authorized a 14-count felony warrant for the arrest of 26-year-old Jarod Joseph Havican of Marquette. Havican had been an employee of UPHS – Marquette.

The authorized warrant included seven counts of Computers-Using to Commit a Crime and seven counts of Capturing/Distributing Image of an Unclothed Person.

Havican was arrested on Tuesday, December 13, and lodged at the Marquette County Jail on $70,000 bond. An arraignment date for Havican has not yet been set.

Marquette Police say the victims of this incident have been identified and notified. The investigation remains ongoing.