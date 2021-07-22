UPSET Detectives were investigating the distribution of drugs, including crystal meth out of a house in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich (WJMN) – Detectives were investigating the distribution of drugs, including crystal methamphetamine out of a house in the City of Escanaba.
The investigation led to a search warrant being served at the suspect’s residence on the evening of 07/21/21.
The search and investigation led to the discovery and seizure of approximately 34 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, a small amount of suspected heroin/fentanyl, electronic devices including a digital scale, a large amount of US currency ($3662.00), and a loaded handgun that had been previously reported stolen.
Jimmy Pethers, 41 years old, of Escanaba, Michigan was lodged at the Delta County Jail on the below listed charges.
- Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Maintaining a Drug House
- Receiving and concealing a Stolen Firearm
Pethers was arraigned on 07/22/21 in the 94th Judicial District Court in Escanaba. Pethers bond was set at $175,000 cash.
Anyone with drug-related tips or information is encouraged to contact UPSET at
906-228-1002 or upsetdrugs.com.