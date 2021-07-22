UPSET Detectives were investigating the distribution of drugs, including crystal meth out of a house in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich (WJMN) – Detectives were investigating the distribution of drugs, including crystal methamphetamine out of a house in the City of Escanaba.

The investigation led to a search warrant being served at the suspect’s residence on the evening of 07/21/21.

The search and investigation led to the discovery and seizure of approximately 34 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, a small amount of suspected heroin/fentanyl, electronic devices including a digital scale, a large amount of US currency ($3662.00), and a loaded handgun that had been previously reported stolen.

Jimmy Pethers, 41 years old, of Escanaba, Michigan was lodged at the Delta County Jail on the below listed charges.

Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine Possession of methamphetamine Maintaining a Drug House Receiving and concealing a Stolen Firearm

Pethers was arraigned on 07/22/21 in the 94th Judicial District Court in Escanaba. Pethers bond was set at $175,000 cash.

Anyone with drug-related tips or information is encouraged to contact UPSET at

906-228-1002 or upsetdrugs.com.