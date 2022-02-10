ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – On February 7 a Marquette County man was arrested in Escanaba and found to be in possession of 4.5 ounces of crystal meth and a small amount of heroine.

Detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) used investigative techniques to identify a dealer who was suspected of selling large quantities of crystal meth. They obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s hotel room in Marquette and seized an additional 8 ounces of crystal meth.

The suspect was lodged at the Delta County Jail and the investigation is ongoing. Escanaba Public Safety Officers, Delta County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit, MSP Gladstone Post troopers and Marquette Police Department officers assisted in the investigation.