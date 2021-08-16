Vehicle found submerged in Net River on Sunday near Amasa

AMASA, Mich. (WJMN) – According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Officer, the caller advised that a vehicle was located near the Snack Rapids boat launch on the Net River.

The vehicle was removed from the river but the owner could not be located. Deputies, members of the Iron County Search and Rescue, and the MI DNR searched the area including cabins but were unable to make contact with the driver.

Deputies, with the assistance of the MI DNR and the Marquette County Sheriff’s Drone division, continued the search on 8/16 but have not located the driver at this time.

No names are being released at this time.